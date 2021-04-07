scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Can you guess the price of Shraddha Kapoor’s floral co-ord set?

Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted wearing vegan shoes and carrying a vegan bag

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 11:40:18 am
shraddha kapoorShraddha Kapoor was spotted wearing a floral shirt and a pair of shorts. (Source: namdeepak/Instagram)

Of late, Bollywood celebs, from Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, have been drawing attention with their summer looks. The latest celebrity that caught our eye with her style was Shraddha Kapoor.

The Saaho actor was recently spotted in a floral co-ord set, giving us major beach vibes. She looked comfortable in an oversized blue shirt with a yellow and black floral print that was left open and teamed with a white bralette. She paired the shirt with matching shorts.

Shraddha completed the look with a pair of black Rayban shades, a pair of vegan white sandals from Stella McCartney, and a white mask. She was also spotted carrying a vegan black bag from Zara. The 34-year-old is known to practise veganism. She was also named 2020 Hottest Vegetarian by PETA India recently.

Also Read |Shraddha Kapoor keeps it stylish in Maldives; see pics

Shraddha’s look was styled by Namrata Deepak.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak)

The actor’s colourful co-ord set is from designer Dhruv Kapoor’s collection. The floral boxy shirt costs Rs 13,000 on ensembleindia.com. The shorts cost Rs 8,500 on the website. So, the total cost of the look is Rs 21,5000.

What do you think of Shraddha’s look?

