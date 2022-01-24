Shraddha Kapoor serves bridesmaid fashion goals at best friend’s wedding

Shraddha Kapoor has an elegant sense of fashion, and the actor always keeps it chic and graceful. Thus, it was not a surprise when she made heads turn with her stunning look at her best friend’s wedding.

The Stree star’s makeup artist and best friend for over 12 years, Shraddha Naik, got married recently in Lonavala. Playing the perfect bridesmaid, the actor attended the event in a gorgeous dress and even officiated the couple’s wedding.

Following the bridesmaids’ dress code, the 34-year-old wore a beautiful lavender wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline, noodle straps and an asymmetrical frilled hemline. While officiating the wedding, she teamed the dress with a matching jewelled mini shrug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wedding Story (@theweddingstory_official)

She left wavy hair open in middle partition, and accessorised the look with silver earrings and heels. Minimal nude makeup added the finishing touches to the elegant look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik)

Thanking Shraddha for officiating her wedding, her best friend wrote, “Dear Shraddie, from getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding. We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie!”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!