Shraddha Kapoor stuns in this slit black dress

Shraddha Kapoor can really nail the colour black. An instance of this was noted recently when she stepped out looking absolutely stunning in a black ensemble from the label Aadnevik. Styled by Namrata, the actor looked stunning in the black velvet gown. The outfit stood out further for the thigh-high slit and the metal chain and braided details.

The look was pulled together with smokey eyes and matching earrings. We quite like the hairdo and the actor looked gorgeous.

Check out the pictures.

In the past, she gave us many memorable looks in black. We particularly dig this look. The thigh slit black dress worked really well; so did the soft makeup and the smokey eyes. We like how the halter neck has full sleeves on one side and cut sleeves on the other.

The actor loves to play with colours but when it comes to acing black, she does it like no one else!

What do you think of her look?

