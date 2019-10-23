Still deciding your festive wear? Take cues from Shraddha Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon

The festive season is knocking at our doorstop and it is time to get that lehenga or sari you always wanted to. But our advice would be to try something new and standing out from the crowd; and what better way to do so than take cues from celebrities. No colour is too bright or too dull for the festive season, it ultimately boils down to the way you style and accessorise it. So here are some tips you can take from Bollywood celebrities this festive season.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted looking gorgeous in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani sharara. The ensemble stood out for its intricate embroidery. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accesorised with statement earrings from Gehna Jewellers, while smokey eyes and messy hairdo completed the look.

Kriti Sanon

If you are in the mood for something red, you may like to take a look at Kriti Sanon’s recent fashion outing. Sanon was spotted looking lovely in a red Anita Dongre sari. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the traditional look was kept simple and was accessorised with earrings from the designer. We like how her hair was styled, and the small red bindi that beautifully rounded out the look.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty looked resplendent in a Ritu Kumar ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the rich texture of the ensemble impressed us a lot and we feel that it would make for a great evening wear. The outfit stood out for the gorgeous dupatta; and if you too like to keep things simple and not exactly bland, go for a simple kurta churidar and team it with a heavy dupatta.

Vaani Kapoor

The War actor looked lovely in a maroon lehenga from Rebecca Dewan. We like the mirror work on the ensemble that comprised of a stylish one-shoulder crop top. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and her blow dried hair was perfectly styled.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

If you are one of those who like to keep things really simple, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s recent look could serve as a good example. The actor was seen in a black and white polka-dotted sari from designer duo Monika Nidhii. The elaborate blouse elevated the retro look, and this can be a good bet for the upcoming festive wear. Always remember, less is more.

Whose look did you like the most?