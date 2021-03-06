scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 06, 2021
From Ayushmann Khurrana to Raveena Tandon: A look at some stylish celeb airport looks

This time, the actors kept it breezy and easy-going while moving in and out of the airport

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 6, 2021 10:20:49 am
airport fashionWhich is your favourite look? (Photo: yashrajfilmstalent, stylebysugandhasood/Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Whether it is a stylish co-ord set or a basic shorts and T-shirt look, Bollywood always keeps it stylish at the airport. If you too are planning to go on that much-needed vacay and are unsure of what to wear that will be stylish and comfortable in equal measure, then we’ve got you covered.

Below, we have some super trendy celeb-approved looks that are sure to help you make a decision.

So why not recreate these accessible looks and turn heads while you are in transit?

Ayushmann Khurrana

We have always enjoyed the Vicky Donor actor’s airport looks, and this one is no different. He was recently seen looking dapper in a basic white tracksuit which was styled with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

Amyra Dastur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Amyra Dastur (@team_amyradastur)

Amyra looked pretty as a picture in a beige sleeveless jumpsuit. She completed the look with a blue sling bag and a bright pink facemask.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha, who recently celebrated her birthday in the Maldives, kept it casual in a white graphic T-shirt and denim shorts. The fuss-free look was completed with a pair of chunky sneakers, a pink mask, and extra-large sunglasses.

Raveena Tandon 

Styled by Sughandha Sood, the Mohra actor was spotted at the airport after long. But as always, she had her fashion game on point, this time in a playsuit with tie-up detail at the waist. The look was styled with a Louis Vuitton tote bag and classic bronzed makeup look.

Erica Fernandes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Her EJFian (@ejf_heartbeat)

The actor made a comfortable outing in a bright yellow crop top paired with denim shorts and an extra-large plain white shirt. The look was pulled together with a pair of slippers and a baby pink face mask.

