From Ayushmann Khurrana to Raveena Tandon: A look at some stylish celeb airport looks

Which is your favourite look?

Whether it is a stylish co-ord set or a basic shorts and T-shirt look, Bollywood always keeps it stylish at the airport. If you too are planning to go on that much-needed vacay and are unsure of what to wear that will be stylish and comfortable in equal measure, then we’ve got you covered.

Below, we have some super trendy celeb-approved looks that are sure to help you make a decision.

So why not recreate these accessible looks and turn heads while you are in transit?

Ayushmann Khurrana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

We have always enjoyed the Vicky Donor actor’s airport looks, and this one is no different. He was recently seen looking dapper in a basic white tracksuit which was styled with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

Amyra Dastur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Amyra Dastur (@team_amyradastur)

Amyra looked pretty as a picture in a beige sleeveless jumpsuit. She completed the look with a blue sling bag and a bright pink facemask.

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Gem 🇮🇳💝 (@hereforshraddha)

Shraddha, who recently celebrated her birthday in the Maldives, kept it casual in a white graphic T-shirt and denim shorts. The fuss-free look was completed with a pair of chunky sneakers, a pink mask, and extra-large sunglasses.

Raveena Tandon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒮𝓊ℊ𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒽𝒶 𝓈ℴℴ𝒹 (@stylebysugandhasood)

Styled by Sughandha Sood, the Mohra actor was spotted at the airport after long. But as always, she had her fashion game on point, this time in a playsuit with tie-up detail at the waist. The look was styled with a Louis Vuitton tote bag and classic bronzed makeup look.

Erica Fernandes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her EJFian (@ejf_heartbeat)

The actor made a comfortable outing in a bright yellow crop top paired with denim shorts and an extra-large plain white shirt. The look was pulled together with a pair of slippers and a baby pink face mask.

