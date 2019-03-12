Shraddha Kapoor gives lessons on how to ace the casual airport look

When it comes to acing airport looks, Bollywood celebrities can give anyone a run for their money. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted turning heads at the airport when she stepped out sporting a casual chic look.

The Stree actor wore a printed white T-shirt that was teamed with a pair of ankle length blue jeans and a belt. Giving accessories a miss, she carried an oversized handbag and wore a pair of sunglasses to complement her look. White shoes, loose hair and a no make-up rounded out her look.

Talking about her airport looks, the Baaghi actor was earlier spotted wearing a white crop top which had the word pyaar in Hindi written on it. She teamed the top with a pair of track pants and white sneakers.

Prior to this, she was seen rocking sleepwear at the airport when she stepped out wearing a shiny pyjama set. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor kept her tresses loose and opted for a no make-up look. The colour of the outfit reminded us of summer, and we really liked how she opted for a pair of white sneakers and gave a new meaning to comfort travel with this look.

What do you think of her present look?