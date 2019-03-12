Toggle Menu
Shraddha Kapoor gives lessons on how to ace the casual airport look

Bollywood celebrities often impress the fashion police with their stylish airport looks. Recently actor Shraddha Kapoor was seen at the airport in casual wear, and we think she looked rather lovely.

Shraddha Kapoor shows how to ace the casual airport look. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

When it comes to acing airport looks, Bollywood celebrities can give anyone a run for their money. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted turning heads at the airport when she stepped out sporting a casual chic look.

The Stree actor wore a printed white T-shirt that was teamed with a pair of ankle length blue jeans and a belt. Giving accessories a miss, she carried an oversized handbag and wore a pair of sunglasses to complement her look. White shoes, loose hair and a no make-up rounded out her look.

Talking about her airport looks, the Baaghi actor was earlier spotted wearing a white crop top which had the word pyaar in Hindi written on it. She teamed the top with a pair of track pants and white sneakers.

Prior to this, she was seen rocking sleepwear at the airport when she stepped out wearing a shiny pyjama set. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor kept her tresses loose and opted for a no make-up look. The colour of the outfit reminded us of summer, and we really liked how she opted for a pair of white sneakers and gave a new meaning to comfort travel with this look.

What do you think of her present look?

