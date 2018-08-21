Shows to watch out for at the Winter/Festive 2018 edition of Lakme Fashion Week

Returning to the LFW fold are Kallol Datta, Pankaj & Nidhi, and Ankur and Priyanka Modi of AM:PM. (Representational) Returning to the LFW fold are Kallol Datta, Pankaj & Nidhi, and Ankur and Priyanka Modi of AM:PM. (Representational)

EVER since the organisers of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) moved to the see-now-buy-now model of in-season showcasing in 2010, the Winter/Festive edition of the biannual event has been marked by bling, blitz and bridal fervour. Even as this season of LFW, which starts on Wednesday at St. Regis, Mumbai, will see Payal Singhal, Nachiket Barve and Anushree Reddy present bridal lines, SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi will swerve into pret and accessories territory. Returning to the LFW fold are Kallol Datta, Pankaj & Nidhi, and Ankur and Priyanka Modi of AM:PM.

Here’s our pick of shows to watch out for:

Male Bonding

A sponsored show and obvious “inspiration” apart, Amit Aggarwal’s show for NEXA promises to be interesting because the Delhi-based designer will present a menswear line for the first time. Known for working with non-traditional materials, new forms and structural innovation, Aggarwal’s line will use his trademark polymer details, new-age textiles and moulding techniques to challenge conventions.

Cocktail Party

One may not associate this duo with something as frivolous as a cocktail, but David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore do have the ability to surprise us. For their first solo show at LFW, Abraham & Thakore will present a collection catchily titled ‘Cocktails and Samosas’, a line of clean cut separates inspired by the Eastern tradition of wrapping and tying. The kimono, sarong and baku meet their modern reinterpretation of the salwar and churidar in an eclectic mix of geometric Banarasi weaves, hand-embroidered tussar, handcut silk and sequined pieces.

Sustain this

The Sustainable Fashion Day will highlight various textile traditions and their synergy with mainstream fashion. The #KhadiGoesChic show will see emerging labels such as Lars Andersson, Buna, The Third Floor Clothing and Jewellyn Alvares collaborate with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to give khadi their own sartorial spin. Karishma Shahani Khan of Ka-Sha will work with Kota Women Weavers Organisation of Rajasthan, while Rajesh Pratap Singh showcases an Indianwear collection created from Tencel yarns and fabric.

Gold Mettle

After a decade of creating sustainable fashion, Good Earth’s clothing label Sustain makes its LFW debut with ‘The Miniaturist – an immersive encounter with embellished cloth’. The garments explore the intricacy of the centuries-old craft of embellishing with gold and silver known as gota. Using the popular chand, anaar and guldaan motifs, designer Namrata Rathi and her Sustain team have resurrected fading techniques such as patua, ari and farad in the 27-piece collection, and accentuated the craft with colours derived from Mughal miniature art.

Final Call

When it comes to glamorous gowns and red-carpet dressing, no one does it better than Monisha Jaising. Lakme’s pick for this season’s grand finale show, the designer promises “lots of evening glamour, shine, attitude and colour” in her collection ‘Shades of a Diva’. The finale evening will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan play showstopper and a performance by Cirque du Soleil.

