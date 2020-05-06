Shorts are a summer staple; here’s why

Keep up your casual fashion game with shorts and a tee! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Keep up your casual fashion game with shorts and a tee! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Trends come and go, but shorts have continued to remain a summer season staple. The stylish, fuss-free and laidback piece of clothing can be paired with almost everything — a basic white t-shirt, a slogan t-shirt or even a crisp cotton shirt. And Bollywood celebs, who are our go-to fashion inspiration, swear by shorts as they are often spotted wearing them.

So we have found some cool looks that you can recreate at home.

It’s obvious Anushka Sharma loves shorts, especially when she is holidaying with husband Virat Kohli. She often wears it with a simple white tee or slogan t-shirts. And if you love twinning with your partner go for black shorts and a white tee.

If you like to glam things up, then take a cue from Malaika Arora. She wore a neon green pair that was styled with a matching bralette and blazer. You can also tone it down by styling it with a neutral toned tank top.

Sara Ali Khan wore a quirky number while promoting her movie. The denim shorts by Manish Arora, that came embroidered with multicoloured sequinned hearts, was worn with a crop top. You can also balance the OTT pair with a white t-shirt.

Ananya Panday in her casual and chic avatar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday in her casual and chic avatar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We like how actor Ananya Panday always keeps her looks casual and chic. Spotted at the airport recently, the Student of the Year 2 actor was seen in a pair of white denim shorts teamed with a crop Metallica t-shirt. Keeping it basic, she rounded out the look with a pair of white sneakers, loose hair and her lovely smile!

