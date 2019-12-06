Got short girl problems? These clothing hacks will help you

We all know shopping for clothes is another adventure because things are either too long or too large. (Photo: thinkstock Images) We all know shopping for clothes is another adventure because things are either too long or too large. (Photo: thinkstock Images)

Being a short girl is a whole experience in itself. Most of the time, people think you’re in high school or just graduated from college. The rest of the time, you’re climbing stools and countertops to reach for your favourite cookies, clothes or books. And it doesn’t end here. We all know shopping for clothes is also an adventure because things are either too long or too large; you rarely find anything that is in your size. And if a short girl tells you they’ve never shopped in the kids’ section, they’re lying through their teeth.

So we’ve put together style solutions that will simplify your life, guaranteed.

Leggings will save your day

If everything else fails in your wardrobe, nothing like a pair of tight leggings paired with a top to save the day. They not only give major supermodel vibes, but also the illusion of long legs. Whether you pair them with an oversized boyfriend shirt or a crop top, they’re bound to make you feel fabulous.

Boyfriend’s clothes are yours now

Winters are here and what better than cosy and oversized clothes? There’s a legitimate reason why “boyfriend” clothing became a thing. Think boyfriend jeans and boyfriend jackets; not only are they comfortable but look good too. Plus pockets! Short girls, you can have it easy. Just take your boyfriend’s shirt, roll up the sleeves, put on some tight leggings and ballerina flats/boots and you have a proper look! If you’re feeling more casual, sneakers look just as good.

Safety-pins are your best-friend

A little tear and safety pins will come to your rescue. Remember those pair of pants you impulsively purchased? Pin the bottom. The oversized top you got is now too low on the neck? Pin it to your bra. There is nothing a safety pin cannot do. It’s the first thing your mother tells you to keep handy when you wear a sari or salwar kameez.

Belts will help you ace the look

Boring or loose outfits, belts will be your saviour. A plain outfit can simply be elevated by using a belt. Considering that most clothes short girls find are too large, belts can help cinch that extra fold and make something that looks too voluminous appear well-fitted. You can even style a sari with a belt. You can find some inspiration here.

Your tailor will be your saviour

Your local tailor is your clothes guru. If that pair of sleek pants you just bought are too long, they will hem them up in less than 10 minutes. Find a tailor who understands the size proportions and your style. Most of all, someone who will come to your rescue on a short notice. They can tighten a dress without fuss. Trust us, they are your local magicians.

