Shloka Mehta looks pretty as a picture in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehengas

When it comes to Shloka Mehta’s ethnic outfits, her sartorial choices have been rather impressive. She was recently spotted in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga set that included a yellow lehenga and a heavily embroidered blouse.

The designer duo shared a picture of Akash Ambani’s fiance on Instagram captioning it as, “A Burst of Sunshine! Shloka Mehta shines in a canary yellow gota tukdi ghagra hand embroidered in fine gota highlighted in zardosi gold zari and sequins. A fuschia pink gota blouse and a dupatta with booties and borders is worn with it.”

On another occasion, Mehta looked lovely in a gold embellished lehenga, also from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. What stood out was its styling with contrasting emerald jewellery that accentuated her outfit nicely.

Sharing a picture of Mehta, the designers captioned, “An ethereal romance. Shloka Mehta is divine in a soft peach vasli ghagra, hand embroidered in the finest zari and vasli work with crystals and sequins teamed with a zardozi blouse.”

During the grand wedding reception of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at Mumbai, last month, Mehta was dressed in a pink lehenga with red floral embroidery on it. Heavy diamond jewellery with a neutral make-up palette, pop of red on the lips and neatly-tied updo complemented her look really well.

Meanwhile, her fiance Akash Ambani was seen in a bright red embroidered sherwani and Nita Ambani picked a light pink outfit.

What do you think about Mehta’s latest outfits?