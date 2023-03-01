Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak keep it glittery for their reception; Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha mark attendance in style

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 9, recently hosted a reception for their friends in Mumbai. Giving a glimpse of the star-studded celebrations, Shivaleeka took to Instagram to share pictures that she captioned: “Happily ever after party”.

In the pictures, the Khuda Hafiz actor was seen dressed in an electric blue short dress with a long floor-length trail attached at the back of her dress. The dress, by Geisha Designs, also featured intricate work in glitter blue thread, and sheer sleeves with heavy monochromatic embroidery. To complete the look, Shivaleeka wore statement diamond and sapphire earrings along with her diamond engagement ring, dainty mangalsutra, and red chuda, as a soft glowy makeup look added the finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

Abhishek, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit that featured silver accents embellished in patches. He paired it with a white shirt that had small black buttons.

The celebration also seemed like a reunion moment for the case of Pyaar Ka Punchnama as actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, and Ishita Raj Sharma were also seen posing with the newlyweds in one of the pictures.

While Sunny Singh wasn’t a part of the first film, he was seen as Siddharth in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was released in 2015. Abhishek Pathak was the producer of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Kartik opted for a semi formal look as he paired a white t-shirt with his grey checkered suit. Nushrratt, on the other hand, looked drop dead gorgeous in a low neck, figure hugging red midi dress that had a thigh high slit on one side. The actor paired it with a diamond necklace and see-through pumps with a stone embellishment in the middle. Nushrratt opted for natural looking makeup to complete her look.

