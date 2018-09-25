Shilpa Shetty’s shiny blue pantsuit is something we will never vouch for

Shilpa Shetty’s blue pantsuit fails to impress us. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty’s blue pantsuit fails to impress us. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty has always served as an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts, but there have also been times when she has let down her followers. This is one such instance when the actor failed to impress. The royal blue shiny pantsuit which she paired with matching pants and a black camisole failed to hit the mark.

We could have still ignored her choice of pantsuit, but the animal print belt she picked to break the monotony of the outfit was the last straw. We strongly feel that celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra could have done a better job.

Check some of the pictures here.

However, her make-up with the smokey eyes and nude lips, and her wavy hairdo were spot on.

For another occasion, the actor stepped out in traditional wear. Continuing her love affair with saris, the 43-year-old attended an event in Melbourne in an Arpita Mehta sari with black stripes and tiered ruffles on it. She teamed it with a black lacy blouse and accessorised with huge silver statement earings and bangles. Yet again, she disappointed us.

Check out the pictures here.

However, we like the look where she stepped out in a trench coat and an asymmetrical skirt combo from Bennch. The bright blue trench teamed with the monochrome skirt made for quite an interesting pair.

We think the 43-year-old, who is known for her experimental style nailed it this time. Stylist Sanjana Batra added a pop of yellow to her look with a pair of high heels from Vincenzio Robertina. A nude make-up palette with well-defined eyes and a neatly-styled ponytail gave finishing touches to her look.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd