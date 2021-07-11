Shilpa Shetty’s recent fashion choices deserve your attention and applause

What do you think of her look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Shilpa Shetty seldom disappoints when it comes to her fashion choices. The actor, who is set to make her comeback with Hungama 2, is giving us some serious fashion goals with her recent looks. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai on both instances, the actor looked striking in a dreamy Alex Perry outfit. It consisted of a satin shirt and matching skirt.

Shetty looked like a vision. The ensemble did not just highlight her enviable frame, but the designer’s signature flowy sleeves elevated the look.

The look was completed with hair parted at the centre and accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

In the second look, she dialled up the glam really high as she was spotted in a black crop top which was paired with a pair of sequin liquid gold ‘Harper’ pants from the label Nadine Merabi. The knotted top worked really well with the pants. This was accessorised with a choker.

Clearly, she is way ahead in her fashion game and the least we can do is catch up!

