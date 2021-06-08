‘I’m not just one colour…I’m the rainbow’: Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in bright concept sari

Shilpa Shetty Kundra never fails to impress with her looks. And it was no different this time as she was spotted in an outfit from Qbik recently. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the actor dazzled in a concept sari which was teamed with an embellished waist belt. Needless to say, Shilpa pulled it off like a charm. Allowing the outfit do all the talking, it was accessorised with statement earrings and hair styled in a messy ponytail

The burst of colours also makes it the perfect way to usher in pride month. Check out the picture below.

“I’m not just one colour… I’m the Rainbow,” she captioned the picture.

Prior to this, she had shared another post stating, “One of my DreamSS is for every human being to be able to love without boundaries. All for love and love for all.”

She also reposted from her clothing brand — DreamSS — which stated “Love Is Love. No matter your skin colour, your gender, your identity, you deserve to be loved. 🥰🏳️‍🌈⭐️🌈 Happy pride month to all the DreamerSS. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🌈”

It goes without saying that every gesture counts, and we cannot wait to see what all she shares in the coming days.

What do you think of her look?