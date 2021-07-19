Shilpa Shetty’s blingy skirt has all our attention; see pics

Busy with Hungama 2 promotions, Shilpa Shetty has been giving us really stellar looks — some of them really offbeat and refreshing.

After turning heads in a pair of sequin liquid gold pants, Shilpa posed in a blingy sequin purple mini skirt, and we cannot get enough of it. Grabbing all attention, the skirt from House of CB featured a drape-like detail, leaving a trail on one side.

The 46-year-old diva paired the skirt with a full-sleeved white shirt and tucked it inside. Pairing the skirt with a plain shirt kept the look balanced, saving it from going over-the-top.

The cut-outs on the shirt around the elbow, however, gave a quirky twist to the look. Not to mention the matching pumps which elevated it further.

Shilpa accessorised the look with a simple chain necklace and some rings. Leaving her hair open, she completed the look with dramatic eye makeup and a nude lip shade.

Shilpa clearly does not shy away from experimenting with her looks. What is your opinion?