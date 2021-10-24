scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in a red outfit as she wishes ‘Happy Karvachauth’

Sharing the picture she wrote, "Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies .. May you and yours be blessed with health , protection and abundance always♥️"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 24, 2021 6:20:47 pm
shilpa shetty raj kundraShilpa Shetty looked pretty. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Like every year Shilpa Shetty is out and ready celebrating Karwa Chauth. The actor recently shared a picture looking radiant in an all-red ensemble. The red and golden outfit was accessorised with a mangalsutra and red bangles. She looked pretty.

The actor always wins fashion marks on this day. Last year, she had opted for a red Masaba Gupta sari and later shared a video of celebrating it with her husband Raj Kundra. The look was accessorised with a choker from Goenka India.

Sharing the video she had written “Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie. Happy Karva Chauth!”

Apart from her, many other actors had donned red and celebrated the day last year. Here’s a glimpse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

What do you think of her look?

