From Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora: Fashion hits and misses (October 31- November 6)

B-town celebs give fashion inspiration to most of us by serving a range of looks — casual, party and traditional. While stars always try to keep their fashion game on point, they sometimes make wrong choices every now and then. We decode some of their looks and give you the ‘hits and misses’ of this week. Find out more about your favourite celebs’ sartorial picks and know what worked and what didn’t.

HIT: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra exuded boss-lady vibes in a blue pantsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra exuded boss-lady vibes in a blue pantsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Since the desi girl arrived in India, she has been making a lot of buzz in the fashion space. Priyanka, who is in India after a gap of three years, has been setting major fashion goals with her exquisite picks. Recently, she donned a suede blue pantsuit and we can’t help but praise her for the choices she has been making. She paired a blue colour deep V-neckline bralette with a matching oversized blazer and loosely fitted trousers in the same colour. She chose soft glam makeup for the evening and teamed the look with silver platforms.

HIT: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa looked pretty in a simple cotton printed sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa looked pretty in a simple cotton printed sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

There’s no denying that Shilpa can pull off any looks effortlessly. Rocking a traditional look, the actor was spotted wearing a sari. She looked magnificent in the simple white floral sari which she styled with a plain half-sleeved pink blouse. The actor teamed the look with a pair of earrings, a few bangles, and a bracelet. She tied her hair in a low bun and accessorised with a bunch of flowers. For the glam quotient, she went with shades of pink. Kohled eyes, nicely-done brows, contoured cheeks, and pink lips rounded off her look.

HIT: Malaika Arora

Malaika can pull off any look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika can pull off any look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Malaika to put her best fashion foot forward. Whether partying or attending an event or simply stepping out, she knows how to keep her fans hooked with her looks. Recently, the diva was spotted in a pink co-ord set. She looked every bit stylish as she paired the outfit with shoes and left her hair loose, rounding off the look with dewy makeup and pink lips.

HIT: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul never fails to impress with her fashion choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakul never fails to impress with her fashion choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor, who left us wanting for more with her monokinis look from her Maldives vacation, seemed a breath of fresh air in a green floral dress as she was spotted in the city. The thigh-length shirt dress comes with full sleeves and a matching fabric belt. She paired the look with a pair of brown textured brogues and hoop earrings. She kept the look simple with nude lips to go well with the easy-breezy dress.

Miss: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan missed the mark. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan missed the mark. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Vidya’s acting chop is second to none, she seemed to go off a bit with her fashion choices. She was spotted in the city wearing a black dress. She paired the collared knee-length dress with silver-toned footwear and brown sunnies. The otherwise-graceful Vidya missed the mark this time as the outfit just could not make an impression.

