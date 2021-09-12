Shilpa Shetty twins with her children during Ganpati Visarjan; take a look

B-Town celebrities never miss a chance to make a statement with their fashion on festive occasions. As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are going on in full swing, our favourite stars have been serving us some amazing ethnic looks. Shilpa Shetty took the fashion game a notch higher as she was seen twinning in gorgeous ensembles with her children Viaan and Samisha.

For Ganpati Visarjan, the actor was seen wearing a peach-coloured floral printed sharara set that featured beautiful embroidered borders. Keeping the look traditional, she opted for a pearl necklace, ear studs, a bracelet and a nose ring. She wore her hair in a middle-parted ponytail.

Shilpa Shetty during Ganpati Visarjan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty during Ganpati Visarjan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking absolutely adorable, her kids were seen adorning matching ensembles. Viaan wore a kurta and pyjama set, while Samisha looked lovely wearing a matching frock dress with lace borders.

The actor was seen with her children. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was seen with her children. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It was not the first time that Shilpa twinned her outfit with her kids. For Ganpati celebrations at home, she adorned a bright pink polka dot ensemble and looked absolutely beautiful. To accessorise the look, she opted for a traditional nose ring, ear studs and a bracelet. Her hair flew open in soft waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Matching her outfit, Samisha looked pretty in a similar polka dot printed pink kurta set. Her son opted for navy blue polka dot kurta with white pyjamas.

Shilpa never ceases to give a modern twist to ethnic ensembles. Prior to this, she slipped into a beautiful pink-coloured organza ruffled sharara sari by designer Ridhima Bhasin. It was paired with a matching ruffled sleeveless blouse that featured a plunging neckline. The ensemble was put together by a matching fabric belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Styled by Sanjana Batra, the look was accessorised with a statement gold and emerald neckpiece, matching earrings and a bracelet. We love how this look was a perfect blend of modern and traditional. To add the glam, she opted for shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude pink lip shade. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail with few strands left free on the sides.

