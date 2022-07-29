ICW 2022: Showstopper Shilpa Shetty dazzled in a cutout gown for designer Dolly J

July 29, 2022 9:40:37 pm
If there is one actor who never fails to wow us with her sartorial picks and elegance, it would be Shilpa Shetty. And she did it yet again with her bedazzling look on the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 ramp.
The 47-year-old, who turned showstopper for designer Dolly J, looked stunning as she slipped into a sensuous cut-out gown, that was a perfect combination of shimmer, sheer, and tulle. The ensemble was from the collection titled ‘Meraki’ which, according to a press release, ” is a tribute to the period of introspection which lies at the heart of creation.”
“This collection owes its conception to the serene fluidity which lies within the heart of jazz. Meraki, which stands for a soulfulness so deep that you leave a piece of yourself in what you do, is inspired by the depth of tranquility within art, tranquility which is foundational for growth and progress,” the release further said.
The Nikamma actor was all smiles as she strutted down the ramp in the heavily embellished gown which featured pockets — which we truly loved! A statement diamond necklace, minimal make comprising nude lips and subtle smokey eyes, and hair styled in soft waves added the perfect finishing touches.
According to an Instagram post by FDCI, the collection was a visual riot of “golden hues, fluid textures and dramatic cascades spangled with motifs of change. The collection is a tribute to the period of introspection which lies at the heart of creation”.
But, like mentioned earlier, this is not the first time Shilpa has impressed with her style and charm. From traditional to chic, she keeps serving impeccable looks — so take a look at some of our favourites below.
A few weeks ago, the actor painted the town red in an off-shoulder gown, which was accessorised with a statement neckpiece. Shilpa chose subtle makeup with red lips, and left her hair open to complete the look.
She looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow bodycon dress that she accessorised with a layered neckpiece and subtle makeup. Snakeskin heels added the finishes touches.
Shilpa proved that she can ace any fashion trend and outfit as she slipped into a pink metallic dress for a promotional event. We like how she styled the outfit with a statement necklace and a couple of rings, and opted for a dewy makeup look.
