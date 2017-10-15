Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed celebrities at Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash

Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others rock at Arpita Khan’s Diwai bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others rock at Arpita Khan’s Diwai bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diwali is around the corner and the usual glitz and glam of the Indian film industry has already upped the ante with gorgeous Indian-wear and fusion fashion as the Bollywood Diwali parties set off the cracking social scene in Mumbai. Star-studded parties are de rigueur during the festive season, and last night saw one of the first such glam-bashes hosted by Arpita Khan. The Diwali bash saw many of the famous Bollywood big-wigs and we can’t help but be wowed by what they were wearing. From ethnic to fusion, these fashionistas give us some serious fashion goals and we have the best picks here.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was stunning in a Falguni and Shane Peacock number with sheer detail and we love the chic embroidery on the actor’s outfit. Danglers and diamond rings added the bling to her attire. Stylist Mohit Rai deserves credit for keeping the look glamorous.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor rarely misses the mark when it comes to fashion and this time either the actor did not disappoint us. In a fusion number by Varun Bahl Couture, the actor looked every bit the fashionista she is. Kapoor wore a white suit with sheer detail and we love the golden embroidered jacket she teamed it with that raised the glamour quotient of the outfit.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif donned a red lehenga for the bash and we can’t get over how beautiful she looked. From the house of Anamika Khanna, the lehenga had a threadwork embroidery that muted down the flamboyancy of the lehenga. We love how stylist Tanya Ghavri paired it with a pearl necklace that nested elegantly against the actor’s neck.

Athiya Shetty

In a lehenga skirt with kurta from the house of Simar Dugal, Athiya Shetty was stunning. The actor went with a silver-white ensemble that we feel added to the festive tones of the attire. A round of applause for stylist Ami Patel for styling the outfit with statement earrings and silver jutis, which added grace to the actor’s ensemble.

Daisy Shah

Clad in a maroon and golden ensemble with floral prints from Seema Khan, Daisy Shah was a vision to behold. The actor carried a bejewelled clutch, which complemented her attire nicely. We love the statement earrings and bold lips that rounded out the actor’s look.

Natasha Poonawala

Natasha Poonawalla was stunning in an orange lehenga which she teamed up with a glitzy blouse. Poonawala’s maang tikka and statement earrings rounded out her attire nicely and we love the dewy make-up look she went with.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry was resplendent in a white Manish Malhotra outfit. We love the extravagant silver embellishment on the actor’s ensemble that added to the chicness. Choudry teamed it with a sheer dupatta that hung on one shoulder and a Bottega Veneta clutch.

