Shilpa Shetty nails this Tarun Tahiliani ensemble

Shilpa Shetty is known for her impeccable sartorial tastes. The fashionista was recently spotted looking gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the heavily embellished outfit complemented her svelte frame really well. The gorgeous outfit was heavily accessorised with choker from the label The House of Rose, bangles from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and Anmol and rings. Hair tied in a knot and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.

Advertising

Prior to this, the actor was spotted wearing a red ruffled sari by Ridhi Mehra. Styled by Batra, the actor had worn this for the grand premiere of Super Dancer Chapter 3. Needless to say, the 43-year-old looked lovely in it. The attire was teamed with a matching off-shoulder blouse and was accessorised with a statement belt. A nude palette of make-up and a sleek hairdo completed the look. The choker by Amaris by Prerna Rajpal stood out.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty’s experimental take on her red sari has left us impressed

She also turned heads as she stepped out wearing a blue-coloured gorgeous sequin gown from Yousef Aljasmi while attending a New Year party. The V-neck dress with wrap detailing was not accessorised much. Smokey eyes and hair styled into waves completed the look.

She also made quite a statement as she donned a green Shivan and Narresh sari. The look was accessorised with statement earrings from Isharya. The look was rounded out with well-defined eyes and a nude make-up palette.

The actor has always pushed limits when it comes to fashion and it is always exciting to see her experimenting.