Shilpa Shetty nails this Tarun Tahiliani ensemble

Shilpa Shetty is known for her impeccable sartorial tastes. The fashionista was recently spotted looking gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the heavily embellished outfit complemented her svelte frame really well. The gorgeous outfit was heavily accessorised with choker from the label The House of Rose, bangles from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and Anmol and rings. Hair tied in a knot and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.
Prior to this, the actor was spotted wearing a red ruffled sari by Ridhi Mehra. Styled by Batra, the actor had worn this for the grand premiere of Super Dancer Chapter 3. Needless to say, the 43-year-old looked lovely in it. The attire was teamed with a matching off-shoulder blouse and was accessorised with a statement belt. A nude palette of make-up and a sleek hairdo completed the look. The choker by Amaris by Prerna Rajpal stood out.