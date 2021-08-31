scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Shilpa Shetty steals the show as she steps out in a sari gown; see pics

Photographed leaving her vanity van, the actor made for a striking frame -- take a look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 31, 2021 6:20:43 pm
shilpa shettyShilpa Shetty looks pretty in recent photos. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

After a short hiatus, Shilpa Shetty has resumed work as a judge on the reality show, Super Dancer 4. With this, the actor is also back to giving major style goals, one sari look at a time.

After stepping out in a jumpsuit sari last week, Shilpa was recently seen in what seems like a sari gown. This was teamed with a waist belt and also featured a pallu.

ALSO READ |‘Be your own warrior’, says Shilpa Shetty as she aces this perfect yoga routine
Shilpa Shetty spotted on the set of a reality show.  (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The colour looked lovely on her, and the outfit highlighted her svelte frame even more. The look was accessorised with a thick gold wrist cuff and earrings. It was further rounded off with hair styled in soft curls.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Photographed leaving her vanity van, the actor made for a striking frame.

She accessorised the look with clunky gold jewellery. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen in a jumpsuit sari from the label Qbik. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the mustard sari looked lovely on her and was also cinched with a waist belt. The long pallu had nice a cape-like feel, and the look was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali.

She looked equally ravishing in a red and blue sari from Mayyur Girotra. Also styled by Batra, the look was understated but the floral prints on the sari really worked. A statement choker completed the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra)

What do you think of her latest fashion outings?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

saleem kidwai, saleem kidwai death, saleem kidwai books, saleem kidwai works, same sex love in india, song sung true, the mirror of wonders, chandni begum, ship of sorrows, lgbt saleem kidwai, lgbt activism, saleem kidwai latest, saleem kidwai indian express
Revisiting Saleem Kidwai’s rich legacy as an author and translator

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement