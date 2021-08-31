Shilpa Shetty steals the show as she steps out in a sari gown; see pics

After a short hiatus, Shilpa Shetty has resumed work as a judge on the reality show, Super Dancer 4. With this, the actor is also back to giving major style goals, one sari look at a time.

After stepping out in a jumpsuit sari last week, Shilpa was recently seen in what seems like a sari gown. This was teamed with a waist belt and also featured a pallu.

Shilpa Shetty spotted on the set of a reality show. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty spotted on the set of a reality show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The colour looked lovely on her, and the outfit highlighted her svelte frame even more. The look was accessorised with a thick gold wrist cuff and earrings. It was further rounded off with hair styled in soft curls.

Photographed leaving her vanity van, the actor made for a striking frame.

She accessorised the look with clunky gold jewellery. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She accessorised the look with clunky gold jewellery. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen in a jumpsuit sari from the label Qbik. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the mustard sari looked lovely on her and was also cinched with a waist belt. The long pallu had nice a cape-like feel, and the look was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali.

She looked equally ravishing in a red and blue sari from Mayyur Girotra. Also styled by Batra, the look was understated but the floral prints on the sari really worked. A statement choker completed the look.

What do you think of her latest fashion outings?

