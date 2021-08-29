Shilpa Shetty steps out in a dhoti sari; check out the photos

After a prolonged absence, Shilpa Shetty is back as a judge on Super Dancer 4. The actor was initially spotted in a sari, and she recently stepped out in a mustard shade dhoti sari from the label Qbik. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the look was an extension of all the times the actor experimented with her sari.

The outfit was cinched with beaded belt at the waist, giving a nice structure to the whole look. The pallu gave a cape-like feel to the look. She accessorised it with jewellery from Amrapali and completed it with hair parted at the centre.

Prior to this she was seen in red and blue sari from Mayyur Girotra. Styled by Batra again, the look was understated and the floral prints on the pallu really worked. The look was accessorised with a choker.

The Hungama 2 actor was not seen at the reality show after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19. Later, she put out a statement asking for privacy.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she had written.

What do you think of her look?

