Shilpa Shetty gives lessons on how to add glam to a monotone outfit effortlessly

Shilpa Shetty can carry almost any outfit with panache. Recently, the actor was spotted at the HT Palate Fest wearing a navy blue dress from the label Jacquemus and she added a fashionable twist to the asymmetric outfit, with statement silver jewellery and a sleek tight bun.

What we particularly like about her look is the Lara Morakhia flower geometric vintage silver ring set, the antique real gold beads and a pair of pearls earrings that she chose to accessorise with.

Check some of the pictures here.

The actor had worn the same designer’s collection a few weeks back as well. The orange-hued attire from Jacquemus featured a lapel collared shirt and a matching, thigh-high slit skirt that was teamed with a pair of beige peep-toe heels. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who curated her look accessorised her ensemble with a mini white handbag and jewellery from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas. We also liked her light smokey eyes and her messy ponytail that complemented the look well.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the heavily embellished outfit complemented her svelte frame really well.

It was heavily accessorised with choker from the label The House of Rose, bangles from Mahesh Notandass and Anmol. Hair tied in a knot and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.