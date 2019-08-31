Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Aug 25 – Aug 31)

One can not separate vanity and Bollywood celebrities from each other, so every time they step out they make it a point to always step out in step. This week was no different as most of them wowed us with their fashion game on point. From Shilpa Shetty to Shraddha Kapoor, the celebrities went for casual looks while managing to keep it stylish.

Here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah wore a simple casual which comprised of black stripy pants which she teamed with a white top and rounded off with white sneakers.

Shilpa Shetty

The actor who is good with her quirky drapes stepped out at the airport in classy nude pantsuits that she teamed with a camisole.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Saaho actor walked out of the airport, in a basic white t-shirt and teamed with black jeans and rounded off with black boots.

Sonam Kapoor

The Bollywood fashionista walked out of the airport in a stunning powder blue pantsuit which she teamed up with a basic white t-shirt. Just like almost every Bollywood actor, she was stopped in a pair of white sneakers.