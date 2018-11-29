Shilpa Shetty fails to hit the mark in a bright red indo-western sari

When it comes to her sartorial choices, Shilpa Shetty has mostly left us impressed. But every actor has their moments of fashion faux pas, and this time it was Shetty who failed to hit the mark in a red ensemble. The actor, who is busy with the promotions of the kids dance reality show, Super Dance was seen in a Shivan and Narresh outfit.

Advertising

The bright red sari featuring embellished work on it was teamed with a matching one-shoulder blouse. Although we are not a huge fan of the ‘Vermillion Blade Runner’ sari, we think Shetty managed to pull off the outfit effortlessly. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the indo-western sari was accessorised with a gold bracelet and matching earrings from Isharya.

Unlike her outfit, the make-up and hair style were right at point. Artist Ajay Shelar opted for a nude palette with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in a side-parted wavy manner.

Prior to this though, the actor turned heads in a traditional attire. She was seen wearing a beautiful suit by ace fashion designer Anita Dongre. With beach waves and nude make-up, Shetty looked lovely in the traditional suit which had intricate embroidery all over it. She rounded it out with elegant Mahesh Notandass earrings.

The outfit was designed in association with SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association) in order to sustain the craft of hand-embroidery and create local employment opportunities for rural women artisans from the villages.