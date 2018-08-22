Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Shilpa Shetty’s quirky twist to the sari is getting remarkably boring

Shilpa Shetty continued her love affair with belted saris as she picked a fusion outfit by Shantanu and Nikhil that she styled with black leggings and a corset belt. Although we like the concept, her outfit failed to impress us.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 5:51:43 pm
Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty fashion, Shilpa Shetty style, Shilpa Shetty latest news, Shilpa Shetty latest photos, Shilpa Shetty images, Shilpa Shetty pictures, Shilpa Shetty updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty failed to impress us in this Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
Shilpa Shetty and her many experiments with saris have served as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts over the last couple of years. Right from her belted looks to teaming the traditional wear with unusual blouses, the actor’s tried and tested fashion hacks have rarely failed to enchant us.

Continuing her love affair with belted saris, the 43-year-old attended an event wearing a fusion outfit by Shantanu and Nikhil. Her ensemble included a striped sari teamed with a pair of black leggings and an off-shoulder embellished blouse. Although it is a unique concept, the ensemble failed to impress us. Moreover, the broad embellished corset belt looked garish.

A pair of jhumkas from Azotiique, a gold bracelet and peep-toe heels rounded out her look. The nude make-up palette with the tousled hairdo was a complete letdown too.

On a similar note, Shetty was spotted wearing a pant-sari combo a few days ago. While doing a photo shoot in London, the actor stepped out in a pristine white fusion sari by Ria Kashyap. Her outfit included an intricately embroidered mesh blouse, matching pants and a midriff pallu drape. It was accessorised with Rangposh rings and a kundan and gold neckpiece.

What do you think about Shetty’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

