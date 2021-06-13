Shilpa Shetty experiments with sari (again) and the result is impressive

Updated: June 13, 2021 2:21:42 pm
Shilpa Shetty’s toned figure has been a constant over the years. Recently, she made us appreciate it even more when she opted for an all-black ensemble. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the outfit consisted of a black crop top with an attached pallu, teamed with a matching straight wrap skirt. The creation by Reeti Arneja featured the designer’s characteristic intricate mirror-work at the hem.
The look was heavily accessorised as she paired silver bangles, statement earrings and a nose ring with it. It was pulled together with hair untied and smokey eyes.
Her recent looks have been impressive as she played with colours and designs.
Be it ethnic or contemporary outfits, Shilpa Shetty does an effortless job in pulling them off with style. What we like more, is the way she experiments with sari, going for deconstructed saris to the way she has styled her recent look. For instance, she looked like a vision in Amit Aggarwal’s futuristic sari in 2018 at the India Couture Week.
What do you think of her recent look?
