scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads

Shilpa Shetty experiments with sari (again) and the result is impressive

Be it ethnic or contemporary outfits, Shilpa Shetty does an effortless job in pulling them off with style

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 13, 2021 2:21:42 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty’s toned figure has been a constant over the years. Recently, she made us appreciate it even more when she opted for an all-black ensemble. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the outfit consisted of a black crop top with an attached pallu, teamed with a matching straight wrap skirt. The creation by Reeti Arneja featured the designer’s characteristic intricate mirror-work at the hem.

The look was heavily accessorised as she paired silver bangles, statement earrings and a nose ring with it. It was pulled together with hair untied and smokey eyes.

 

Her recent looks have been impressive as she played with colours and designs.

Be it ethnic or contemporary outfits, Shilpa Shetty does an effortless job in pulling them off with style. What we like more, is the way she experiments with sari, going for deconstructed saris to the way she has styled her recent look. For instance, she looked like a vision in Amit Aggarwal’s futuristic sari in 2018 at the India Couture Week.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Shilpa Shetty, india couture week 2018, Shilpa Shetty india couture week 2018, Amit Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty Amit Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty ICW 2018, Shilpa Shetty metallic sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty dazzled in Amit Aggarwal’s structured corded sari at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri) Shilpa Shetty, india couture week 2018, Shilpa Shetty india couture week 2018, Amit Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty Amit Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty ICW 2018, Shilpa Shetty metallic sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty posed with fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri)

What do you think of her recent look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

happy birthday Disha Patani, Disha Patani's birthday, Disha Patani fashion, style statement by Disha Patani, trends of Disha Patani, bollywood fashion and style, indianexpress.com
All the times birthday girl Disha Patani impressed with her style; check them out

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 13: Latest News

Advertisement