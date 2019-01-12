Shilpa Shetty’s experimental take on her red sari has left us impressed

When it comes to traditional wear, Shilpa Shetty sure knows how to add an experimental touch to her look and her latest fashion statement is proof of that. The 43-year-old stepped out for the shooting of the grand premiere of Super Dancer Chapter 3 clad in a red ruffled sari by Ridhi Mehra.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Shetty’s sari was teamed with a matching off-shoulder blouse and a statement belt that accentuated her svelte figure nicely. With a sleek hairdo and nude make-up, Shetty looked lovely in the fusion attire. She rounded it out with an elegant choker by Amaris by Prerna Rajpal.

Earlier, we saw Shetty attending a New Year party dressed in a blue-coloured gorgeous sequin gown from Yousef Aljasmi that featured a V-neck and wrap detailing. Keeping accessories and make-up to a minimal, the actor let her well-defined smokey eyes and her outfit do the talking. Hair styled into waves complemented her look.

The actor was also seen in a green Shivan and Narresh sari and we think she looked rather stunning. Accessorising her outfit with statement earrings from Isharya and rounding it out with a nude make-up palette and well-defined eyes, we liked how she kept her look sharp and simple.

Not only traditional attires, but Shetty can also pull off contemporary outfits with equal ease. Clad in a red, strappy top from Zara, she teamed it with a silver, excessively fringe skirt from Shweta Kapur.

What do you think about Shetty’s latest look?