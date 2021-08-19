Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in a sari as she returns to Super Dancer 4 sets

Shilpa Shetty is back on the sets of the reality show, Super Dancer 4. The actor, who always keeps her fashion game on-point, was seen looking lovely in a red and blue sari that featured floral prints on the pallu.

Keeping it simple, she pulled the look together with hair parted at the centre and accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and bangles.

The Hungama 2 actor had taken a break after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19. Since then, her social media activities also have been limited except the time she put out a statement, entreating people to respect their privacy.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she had written.

We hope to see more of the actor in the future. Until then, lets take a look at some of her stylish fashion moments from the reality show:

Which is your favourite look?