Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in a sari as she returns to Super Dancer 4 sets

August 19, 2021 8:00:32 pm
Shilpa Shetty is back on the sets of the reality show, Super Dancer 4. The actor, who always keeps her fashion game on-point, was seen looking lovely in a red and blue sari that featured floral prints on the pallu.
Keeping it simple, she pulled the look together with hair parted at the centre and accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and bangles.
View this post on Instagram
The Hungama 2 actor had taken a break after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19. Since then, her social media activities also have been limited except the time she put out a statement, entreating people to respect their privacy.
“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she had written.
View this post on Instagram
We hope to see more of the actor in the future. Until then, lets take a look at some of her stylish fashion moments from the reality show:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which is your favourite look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-