Shilpa Shetty looks ‘fiery’ in this red taffeta dress

Shilpa Shetty has an impressive fashion sense. She often experiments, but manages to effortlessly pull off each look.
It was no different when the actor shared her latest look on social media — looking ‘fiery’ in a red taffeta dress from Tran Hung.
Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was chic and oozing with glamour. The off-shoulder dress featured a tiered silhouette, and we like how it was styled with matching red lips. Check out the pictures below:
Breaking the monotony of the look, the dress was styled with printed stilettoes.
Prior to this, she was seen in a crimson ruched dress from Mae Paris that featured statement sleeves. Keeping it basic, she completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, matching lipstick and shoes from Christian Louboutin.
Check out the pictures here.
The actor has consistently impressed with her fashion even in the past. Here are some instances.
What do you think of her looks?
