Monday, December 13, 2021
Shilpa Shetty looks ‘fiery’ in this red taffeta dress

The off-shoulder dress featured a tiered silhouette, and was styled with matching red lips

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 13, 2021 3:50:46 pm
Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty fashion, Shilpa Shetty newsWhat do you think of her 'flaming' look? (Photo: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty has an impressive fashion sense. She often experiments, but manages to effortlessly pull off each look.

It was no different when the actor shared her latest look on social media — looking ‘fiery’ in a red taffeta dress from Tran Hung.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was chic and oozing with glamour. The off-shoulder dress featured a tiered silhouette, and we like how it was styled with matching red lips. Check out the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Breaking the monotony of the look, the dress was styled with printed stilettoes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Prior to this, she was seen in a  crimson ruched dress from Mae Paris that featured statement sleeves. Keeping it basic, she completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, matching lipstick and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAË PARIS (@maeparisofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAË PARIS (@maeparisofficial)

The actor has consistently impressed with her fashion even in the past. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her looks?

