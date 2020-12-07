Shilpa Shetty balances style with safety in this bodysuit; check photos

What do you think of her look? (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The face of fashion has changed with time but more drastically with the new normal. Masks have now become a permanent and pivotal part of our wardrobes. Apart from this, gloves too are worn as a preventive measure. And in case you are looking for ways to incorporate these safety accessories in your fashion routine, take tips from Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actor was spotted at her restaurant perfectly balancing style with safety.

At the event, she was spotted in a black bodysuit from the label Vetements which had cutout sleeves extended as gloves. She added colour to the monotone ensemble with a sling bag. The look was completed with hair parted in the centre and a pair of hoops. But we did not spot one essential thing — face mask.

However, we have regularly spotted celebrities with face masks, with some even wearing them as part of their wedding trousseau.

For instance, during her wedding festivities with Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj was seen in an intricately embroidered lehenga from Jayanti Reddy. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, maangtikka and a matching face mask. It was intricately embroidered and she looked lovely.

Miheeke looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: Miheeka Bajaj/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Miheeke looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: Miheeka Bajaj/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In an interview with indianexpress.com, stylist Sukriti Grover had weighed in on the question of wearing masks and had said, “Over the last three years several brands like Off White, Fendi, Palm Angels and others have also offered designer masks. Just like sunglasses and hats evolved from sun protection to fashion accessories, masks may do the same; and this is a trend we should encourage at the moment because celebrities have the potential to influence the masses.” She had added, “My goal would be to style trendy masks but as a utility item, so wearing masks can be carried forward as a cool accessory to wear.”

