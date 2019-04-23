Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon come together on the sets of Super Dancer; impress all in their gorgeous traditional outfits

What happens when two popular heroines from the ’90s come together on a reality TV show? Other than going down memory lane, you get to see and enjoy the camaraderie of two beautiful ladies, who are dressed to near perfection. This is what happened when Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon got together on the sets of Super Dancer.

Advertising

Shetty looked gorgeous in an appliquéd and embellished cinq sens lehenga with metal flowers, cutwork blouse and a ruffle throw on by Aisha Rao. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her outfit was accessorised with a maang tika and a nose pin, both from Silver House, a stack of bangles and rings from Sangeeta Boochra, Minerali Store, Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Curio Cottage Jewellery. The make-up and hair was also done really well and it complemented her look. Full points for that!

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon looked lovely in a striking red ruffle sari by Ridhima Bhasin that she teamed with silver earrings from mymotifs and a statement ring from Gehna Jewellers. We think she went a little overboard with the bronzer but overall, the actor looked good. Her outfit was reminiscent of yesteryear actor Mumtaz’s style.

Don’t you think they looked beautiful?