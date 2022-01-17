From prints to sequins: Shilpa Shetty shows how to add a modern touch to ethnic wear

It is no secret that Shilpa Shetty loves ethnic wear, but with a modern twist! As such, the actor‘s style choices are perfect inspiration for those who prefer a mix of both worlds — traditional and contemporary.

Keeping up with her impeccable fashion streak, she, once again, served some stunning looks and we just can’t take our eyes off!

For an appearance on India’s Got Talent, she wore an onion-pink ethnic ensemble by designer Varun Bahl — an embroidered crop top with mirror work, matching flowy lehenga and a coat.

Keeping it elegant, she accessorised with a pair of statement silver earrings and bangles, and wore her hair in a top bun. She added glam with pink eyeshadow, blushed and highlighted cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes and nude lip colour.

Prior to this, she dazzled in a signature Manish Malhotra sequin sari in dark pink. The cape sleeves attached to the blouse amped up this look further.

Shilpa teamed the dazzling look with diamond accessories and opted for a face of glam makeup to add the finishing touches. Her middle-parted hair was left open in soft curls.

Earlier, the actor had left us impressed in a floral-printed velvet orange ethnic co-ord set by designer Kshitij Jalori. It consisted of a crop top with a matching lehenga and a long blazer-style coat.

She accessorised this beautiful look with a multicoloured neckpiece, diamond studs and carried a maroon handbag.

