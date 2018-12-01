Shilpa Shetty looks like a diva in this stunning navy blue pantsuit

Be it contemporary wear or ethnic and traditional drapes, Shilpa Shetty knows how to carry an outfit with perfect elan. The actor is rarely known to disappoint when it comes to her sartorial choices. Recently, Shetty was seen turning heads yet again in a stunning navy blue power suit from the label Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her pantsuit with a heavy statement neckpiece from Aquamarine Jewellers and a watch from Chopard. We think the actor looked rather elegant.

A sleek hairdo and a dewy palette with dark kohled eyes rounded out her look well. The actor went for a pair of gorgeous peep toe heels to accompany the outfit.

A few days back, Shetty was seen in a beautiful suit by ace fashion designer Anita Dongre. With beach waves and nude make-up, Shetty looked lovely in the traditional suit which had intricate embroidery all over it. She rounded it out with elegant Mahesh Notandass earrings.

Advertising

The outfit was designed in association with SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association) in order to sustain the craft of hand-embroidery and create local employment opportunities for rural women artisans from the villages.

Prior to this, the actor, who is busy with the promotions of the kids dance reality show, Super Dance was seen in a Shivan and Narresh outfit.

The bright red sari featuring embellished work on it was teamed with a matching one-shoulder blouse. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the indo-western sari was accessorised with a gold bracelet and matching earrings from Isharya.

If you want to look for some fashion inspiration this week, you know who to turn to.