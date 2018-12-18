Shilpa Shetty gave us major winter fashion goals in this chic monotone outfit

Known for her glamorous style statements, it is not news that more often than not, Shilpa Shetty can carry off almost any outfit with great panache. Recently, we spotted her attending an event dressed in a monotone outfit and like always, she didn’t disappoint.

The orange-hued attire from Jacquemus featured a lapel collared shirt and a matching, thigh-high slit skirt that was teamed with a pair of beige peep-toe heels. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who curated her look accessorised her ensemble with a mini white handbag and jewellery from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas. We also liked her light smokey eyes and her messy ponytail that complemented the look well.

Prior to this, while attending the Chopard event, the 43-year-old went for a sultry look as she picked a stunning navy blue power suit from the label Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she combined her pantsuit with a heavy statement neckpiece from Aquamarine Jewellers and a watch from Chopard.

We think the actor looked rather elegant. A sleek hairdo and a dewy palette with dark kohled eyes rounded out her look well. The actor went for a pair of gorgeous peep toe heels to accompany the outfit.

She was also seen clad in a sequinned outfit while hosting Super Dancers 3. For the event she wore a metallic blue, crop top from Madison On Peddar teamed with flared pants and a broad belt from Zara. We think she aced the look. Stylist Sanjana Batra added some glam to her look by styling her outfit with oversized gold hoop earrings while make-up artist Ajay Shehlar did a great job by rounding off her look with blue smokey eyes.

All her looks got a thumbs up from us.