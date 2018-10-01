Shilpa Shetty or Priyanka Chopra: Who wore the mustard floral dress better?

Who do you think looked better? Who do you think looked better?

An array of stars had arrived to celebrate Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. From Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty to Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the event was a glamourous one. Some inevidently stood out owing to their sartorial choices and Shilpa Shetty Kundra was one of them. The actor donned a shirt dress by Nupur Kanoi and looked gorgeous. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the mustard dress with floral prints and a slit was a great pick for a morning wear. The look was rounded out with gold bracelets, a pair of shades and a red clutch.

From L to R: Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Bhumi Pednekar made it to the bash.

Just in case you are wondering on whom you have seen this combination before, then let us refresh your mind. Just a few days back, Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a similar outfit. The actor was present at the Dolce & Gabbana show and donned a bright yellow floral dress from Caroline Constas. Although the attempt was laudable, the result did not quite impress us. The cut of the dress looked a bit odd to us and the orange belt did not help the cause. The orange shoes and yellow bag disappointed us further. And about the golden neckpiece, the less said the better.

Contary to this, we quite like the way Shilpa Shetty Kundra styled it.

Who do you think looked better? Let us know in the comments below.

