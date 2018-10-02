Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Shilpa Shetty or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who styled the sari better?

While Shilpa Shetty, who is busy promoting her new web show, wore a magenta ruffle sari and with an off-shoulder magenta and gold blouse, Jacqueline Fernandez donned a sari with intricate floral patterns on it.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 10:41:22 am
shilpa shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, shilpa shetty sari, Jacqueline Fernandez sari, Jacqueline Fernandez photos, shilpa shetty photos, jacqueline fernandez pics, shilpa shetty pics, indian express, indian express news Who do you think looked better? (Source: Shilpa Shetty/afashionistadiaries/Instagram)
When it comes to wearing a sari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been one of the few who has always experimented with it. Keeping with it, she did the same as she was spotted wearing a Shantanu and Nikhil creation. The actor, who is busy promoting her new web show, wore a magenta ruffle sari and nailed it. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the attire was teamed with an off-shoulder magenta and gold blouse. Gold earrings from Flowerchild, tousled hair styled by Sheetal Khan and make-up by Ajay Shelar rounded out the look.

Needless to say, the actor looked gorgeous and the belt-like design at the waist complemented her svelte frame.

Another actor who was spotted donning a sari was Jacqueline Fernandez. Sticking to the conventional way, the Race 3 actor wore a sheer red sari by Shyamal and Bhumika and we love the intricate floral patterns on it. Teamed with a sleeveless blouse, the look was rounded out with a dash of colour on the lips and statement earrings.

Prior to this, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in a thigh-high slit shirt dress. It was teamed with a pair of white heels and the attire accentuated her toned physique. She went neutral tones for the make-up and we feel it was just a great choice for her look.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty beats the ‘Monday Blues’ in this chic thigh-high slit dress

Who do you think looked better? Let us know in the comments below.

