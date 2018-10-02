Shilpa Shetty or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who styled the sari better?

Who do you think looked better? (Source: Shilpa Shetty/afashionistadiaries/Instagram) Who do you think looked better? (Source: Shilpa Shetty/afashionistadiaries/Instagram)

When it comes to wearing a sari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been one of the few who has always experimented with it. Keeping with it, she did the same as she was spotted wearing a Shantanu and Nikhil creation. The actor, who is busy promoting her new web show, wore a magenta ruffle sari and nailed it. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the attire was teamed with an off-shoulder magenta and gold blouse. Gold earrings from Flowerchild, tousled hair styled by Sheetal Khan and make-up by Ajay Shelar rounded out the look.

Needless to say, the actor looked gorgeous and the belt-like design at the waist complemented her svelte frame.

Another actor who was spotted donning a sari was Jacqueline Fernandez. Sticking to the conventional way, the Race 3 actor wore a sheer red sari by Shyamal and Bhumika and we love the intricate floral patterns on it. Teamed with a sleeveless blouse, the look was rounded out with a dash of colour on the lips and statement earrings.

Prior to this, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in a thigh-high slit shirt dress. It was teamed with a pair of white heels and the attire accentuated her toned physique. She went neutral tones for the make-up and we feel it was just a great choice for her look.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty beats the ‘Monday Blues’ in this chic thigh-high slit dress

Who do you think looked better? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd