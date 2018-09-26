Shilpa Shetty looks chic in this Nikhil Thampi coat dress

Shilpa Shetty gives us some major fashion goals with this look. (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty gives us some major fashion goals with this look. (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, Shilpa Shetty is generally on point – at least, mostly. Proving it, the actor was recently spotted donning a wine-hued coat dress by Nikhil Thampi. Styled by celebrity stylist by Mohit Rai along with Chandani Zatakia, the actor looked chic. The outfit perfectly complemented her svelte frame and we quite like the cut. The look was rounded out with stilettos from Intoto. Minimal make-up and hair left untied completed the look.

In the past, the actor, who is currently tied up with her new web show, gave us major fashion goals. She recently gave us major tips on how to style crop tops and keep things interesting.

Styled by Rai on both occasions, the actor was spotted wearing an off-one-shoulder white crop top that was teamed with a pair of wide-leg beige pants. The Thampi ensemble was completed with beige colour shoes from Aldo and a pair of pretty earrings.

In another instance, she donned a satin pale pink crop top by Shivan and Narresh and teamed it with a pair of tangerine cigarette pants from Zara. The look was rounded out with hoop earrings, soft curls and shoes from Louboutin.

However, unfortunately, we have also witnessed times when the actor’s sartorial choices have been a let down. The actor was recently spotted wearing a shiny pair of blue pantsuit. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the animal print belt left us disappointed.

