Style alert: Shilpa Shetty keeps it glamorous for ‘Nikamma’ promotions

Shilpa Shetty never fails to inspire — be it with her workouts or her impeccable style. Not one to play it safe, the actor keeps experimenting with varied colours and silhouettes, raising the fashion quotient and how! As such, she was seen promoting her recent release, Nikamma, in an array of impressive ensembles.

Hopping on to the sequin fashion bandwagon, Shilpa slipped into a hot pink shimmer sari and teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse. With her hair left open, she accessorised this look with diamond accessories.

Prior to this, she had worn a poppy mango solid dress featuring rose gold mirror work and a hand-embroidered blouse. This Arpita Mehta backless ensemble featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

Keeping it chic, the actor had also donned a multicoloured printed lehenga set by Saaksha and Kinni. The ensemble featured a crop top with a sweetheart neckline and frilled sleeves, a matching lehenga and a sheer dupatta.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa reinterpreted “contemporary aesthetics” in this white shirt dress with vivid yellow prints. It was accessorised with a heavy oxidised silver choker and black heels.

Keeping it uber cool and trendy, she had worn a red ensemble consisting of a wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit, a printed crop top and a cape from House of Masaba.

She looked radiant in this multicoloured geometric print dhoti skirt with a lime yellow crop top. A pair of red stilettos, earrings and a stack of bracelets rounded off her look.

