Shilpa Shetty rocks a mustard yellow flowy gown; see pics

Ever since Shilpa Shetty has returned to the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4, she has not stopped catching eyeballs with her fashion choices. From experimenting with saris to pulling off quirky dresses, she has given us a range of interesting looks.

For the latest episode of the dance reality show, the 46-year-old opted for a mustard yellow tulle gown. Fitted at the waist, the gown made Shilpa look vibrant with its ruffled layers, not to mention the eye-catching sheer ruffled sleeves. The gown featured a V-neckline and a wrap bodice.

Looking beautiful as always, Shilpa accessorised the outfit with a statement necklace with what seemed like an emerald pendant, along with matching rings, a chunky bracelet and a pair of studs.

Leaving her hair open, the Dhadkan actor completed the look with kohl-lined eyes and a nude lip shade, keeping the overall look quite balanced.

“We all need a little bit of fire to keep us going,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Do you like Shilpa’s look?