Shilpa Shetty mirrors her mother in latest instagram post

Saturday, July 03, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2021 4:20:18 pm
Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty went full on retro on her instagram.

Shilpa Shetty sent the internet to the ’60s with her latest Instagram posts.

The Baazigar actress looked stunning in her retro black and white polka dot sari. She even tied her hair up in a large bun held together with a black and white polka-dotted ribbon, perfectly invoking the essence of the ’60s.

She posted an image of the outfit on her Instagram yesterday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Chhod do aanchal, zamana kya kahega,” she posted alluding to the famous song from 1957 Bollywood movie “Paying Guest.”

Shilpa didn’t stop there though she went on to post another picture where we can see in a side-by-side comparison how closely the actress resembles her mother Sunanda Shetty. and the fans seemed to have loved it

With more than 200,000 likes in less than a day it’s clear that this celebrity’s social media game is as strong as ever.

What do you think of this look?

