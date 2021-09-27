scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Shilpa Shetty looks mesmerising in a lehenga set (pics inside)

Shilpa Shetty's recent appearance has left us impressed. Take a look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 27, 2021 6:20:19 pm
Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty looked absolutely beautiful in this ethnic ensemble. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty’s elegant and eye-catching style leaves us in awe every single time. She likes to keep it ethnic, graceful and chic. In-between her beautiful experimental sari looks, time time, she left us impressed in a stunning lehenga set.

ALSO READ |Shilpa Shetty steps out in a dhoti sari; check out the photos

For an appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 4, she adorned a pretty pink outfit from Maayera Jaipur consisting of a pink choli with a sweetheart neckline, a light pink lehenga, and a sheer lilac dupatta. The outfit featured intricate silver gota patti work and multiple prints.

She accessorised it with silver oxidised jewellery including a choker, earrings, stack of bangles and rings. Keeping the look traditional, she tied her hair in a braid and wore a bindi. She added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and mauve lip colour.

ALSO READ |Kajal Aggarwal looks like a dream on this magazine cover

Prior to this look, she looked absolutely stunning as she slipped into a tie-dye sari with a thigh-high slit. It was paired with a matching V-neck blouse.

She kept the look stylish with big silver earrings and bangles. The actor rounded off this chic look with glam makeup.

