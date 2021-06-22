Shilpa Shetty looks like a retro diva in this sari; see pics

Shilpa Shetty has been setting style goals lately with her stunning fashion outings. And she did it once again, this time nailing the retro look.

The Dhadkan actor oozed elegance in a simple white organza sari which featured an embellished border from the label Prints by Radhika. She paired it with a silk blouse with a plunging neckline and balloon sleeves. What added a dash of colour are the big rose motifs on it.

Styled by Sanjana Batra, the look was accessorised with a layered pearl choker from Mozaati, a pair of pearl earrings from Anaash and a ring from Renu Oberoi’s label.

Flaunting her curled hair on one side, the actor pinned the hair on the other side with a pearl clip from So Fetch, imitating the retro style of pinning a flower to one’s hair.

The 46-year-old completed the look with makeup by Ajay Shelar, featuring kohl-rimmed eyes and dark red lip shade.

Overall, Shilpa not only channelled a retro diva but also pulled off the look with great panache.

What do you think?