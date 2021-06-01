Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in this mustard yellow sharara; see pics

June 1, 2021 11:40:42 am
Shilpa Shetty is back as a judge on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4, and her comeback has been stunning, to say the least.
The 45-year-old actor recently turned heads in a mustard yellow sharara set by Seema Gujral, with exquisite mirror work on it, teamed with a scalloped dupatta. She pulled off the outfit with grace as she strutted the hallway and later appeared on the set. Watch:
Drawing all attention to the outfit, the look, styled by Sanjana Batra, was carefully balanced with minimal accessories. Shilpa wore hoops from Curio Cottage, brass and oxidized-based bangles from Phullara, and a matching nose pin from My Motifs.
The Dhadkan actor sported kohled eyes and a pink lip shade while her hair was left open. Her makeup was done by Ajay Shelar.
Shilpa teamed the outfit with a pair of silver juttis from Coral Haze.
The outfit costs Rs 98,000 on Gujral’s official website. What do you think of the look?
