Shilpa Shetty looks glamorous in a tie-dye sari; check it out

Shilpa Shetty‘s love for saris is not unknown. Time and again, she is seen adorning gorgeous experimental saris that are a perfect blend of ethnic and contemporary. It was no different this time as she gave a modern twist to six yards in her latest look.

For an appearance on Super Dance Chapter 4, Shilpa looked elegant in a purple tie and dye sari with a front slit. She paired it with a matching half-sleeved blouse that featured a plunging V-neckline.

She kept the look stylish as she accessorised it with long silver earrings, a nose ring, a stack of silver bangles, rings and a pair of transparent heels. The actor left her wavy tresses open in middle-partition and rounded off the look with shimmery purple eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a dash of pink lip shade.

Prior to this, she was a vision to behold in a rani-pink sharara sari that looked absolutely ethereal. She paired it with a V-neck blouse and a matching fabric belt.

Earlier, she looked stunning in a double pallu bright orange sari. She had kept the look glamorous with a pair of statement gold earrings and bangles.

