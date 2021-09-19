scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Shilpa Shetty looks glamorous in a tie-dye sari; check it out

The actor has, once again, given a modern twist to six yards, looking absolutely stunning

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 19, 2021 4:16:02 pm
Shilpa Shetty, fashionShilpa Shetty looked beautiful in her latest appearance. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty‘s love for saris is not unknown. Time and again, she is seen adorning gorgeous experimental saris that are a perfect blend of ethnic and contemporary. It was no different this time as she gave a modern twist to six yards in her latest look.

For an appearance on Super Dance Chapter 4, Shilpa looked elegant in a purple tie and dye sari with a front slit. She paired it with a matching half-sleeved blouse that featured a plunging V-neckline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) 

She kept the look stylish as she accessorised it with long silver earrings, a nose ring, a stack of silver bangles, rings and a pair of transparent heels. The actor left her wavy tresses open in middle-partition and rounded off the look with shimmery purple eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a dash of pink lip shade.

ALSO READ |Radhika Madan has taken her fashion game many notches higher; here’s proof

Prior to this, she was a vision to behold in a rani-pink sharara sari that looked absolutely ethereal. She paired it with a V-neck blouse and a matching fabric belt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) 

Earlier, she looked stunning in a double pallu bright orange sari. She had kept the look glamorous with a pair of statement gold earrings and bangles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) 

