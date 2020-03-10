Shilpa Shetty’s sari is perfect for your Holi party; check it out here

Her commitment to fitness is undeniable but so is her sartorial take on fashion. The actor can ace anything from saris to carefully curated coordinated-separates to bodycon dresses. Always gravitating towards elegant ensembles, this time too she left us mesmerised in a stunning sari which we believe makes for a good Holi party look.
The actor was spotted in a gorgeous white sari with colourful striped borders in pink, lime green, yellow and red. As colourful as it gets, the sari was chic and had a contemporary touch to it with stripes. Check out the pictures below.
Styled by Sanjana Batra, the sari Patalou is from the house of Mayyur Girotra. The blouse, in a U-neck, was filled with stripes and indeed stole the show.
Styled by Sanjana Batra, makeup by Ajay Shelar, hair by Sheetal F Khan. Sari from Mayyur Girotra Couture, jewellery from Apala by Sumit.
The sari was styled with sleek straight hair, a flawless makeup base with kohl-rimmed eyes. The actor kept it understated with chunky silver bangles and oxidised silver earrings from Apala.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a bright neon orange cutout dress from Oh Polly. Looks like, the actor is a fan of bright colours! Check it out here.
Styled by Mohit Rai, the body-hugging dress showed off her svelte figure and the cutout detail immediately lifted the look. Hair styled in soft curls, brown smokey eyes, and a pair of strappy heels from Jimmy Choo completed the look.
