Shilpa Shetty’s take on contemporary fashion is inspiring

Shilpa Shetty, who wowed us a few days ago in a pristine white fusion sari during a photo shoot in London has managed to impress us yet again. This time, the actor picked an unusual contemporary wear that made heads turn.

Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shetty was seen in a trench coat and an asymmetrical skirt combo from Bennch. The bright blue trench teamed with the monochrome skirt made for quite an interesting pair. We think the 43-year-old, who is known for her experimental style sense nailed it this time. As if the vibrant colour of the coat was not enough, Batra further added a pop of yellow to her look with a pair of high heels from Vincenzio Robertina. A nude make-up palette with well-defined eyes and a neatly-styled ponytail gave finishing touches to her look.

Previously too, we have seen Shetty taking the androgynous style statement a notch higher in a short trench coat and salwar combination from designer duo Abraham and Thakore.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the khaki-coloured outfit made for a truly unconventional combo. It included a short trench coat, which was teamed with a pair of salwar pants. We think it is a stylish yet comfortable take on summer fashion and can be donned at both casual and formal events.

A pair of brown peep-toe heels from Jimmy Choo and a statement neckpiece from Swarovski were accessorised with her outfit.

