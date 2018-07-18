Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s pristine white sari pants are a stylish take on comfort fashion

Shilpa Shetty Kundra stepped out in a fusion sari from Ria Kashyap. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Shilpa Shetty Kundra stepped out in a fusion sari from Ria Kashyap. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After taking a brief sabbatical, Shilpa Shetty Kundra seems to be back on the fashion front and how! Recently, for a photo shoot in London, the actor stepped out in a pristine white fusion sari. The sari pants combo from Ria Kashyap included an intricately embroidered mesh blouse, matching pants and a midriff pallu drape.

Stylist Puja M accessorised the actor’s look with Rangposh rings and a kundan and gold neckpiece. We wish she had given the jewellery a miss as the dressy blouse was attractive enough.

Nude make-up, glossy lips and soft smokey eyes rounded out the actor’s look.

Earlier, we had seen the actor step out in a textured black sari from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. It was teamed with an embellished and beaded black blouse with armlet-type sleeves, and the actor made a trendy statement with her pallu by carrying it on her arm instead of the shoulder. We had also liked the feather detailing at the hem of the blouse that had added a glamour quotient to her attire.

However, the actor’s experiments have not always borne fruit. Remember how her boho look in a parrot green sari from Roshni Chopra was a severe disappointment. The actor’s blouse featuring parrot applique work was too confusing and we wish stylist Sanjana Batra had picked a better outfit.

