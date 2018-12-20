Shilpa Shetty Kundra is Christmas-ready in these outfits

It is the last month of the year, and Christmas celebrations are in order and so are the parties. In case you are confused regarding what to wear, well like always, the celebrities are here to help you. In this case, it’s Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the fashionista one can always fall back upon.

The actor was recently spotted in two different looks and both are good enough to take inspiration from – the western look is for the regular Christmas parties and the ethnic one is good for those times when you have to be at a family wedding function but still want to harness the Christmas spirit.

While you might not be able to get your hands on this Shivan and Narresh sari immediately, you can still work your way with a similar one. Just like her, you can accessorise it with statement earrings, in this case it is jewellery from Isharya and round it out with a nude make-up palette and well-defined eyes.

In case you are not too keen to wear anything green and red is your pick, the actor shows you how to do that as well. Clad in a red Zara top, she teams it with a grey tiered fringe skirt from Shweta Kapur.

you can also go for an orange outfit like the actor. She styled the lapel collared shirt and thigh-high slit skirt, both from Jacquemus with a pair of beige peep-toe heels. The look was accessorised with jewellery from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas and a mini white handbag. Light smokey eyes and messy ponytail completed the look.